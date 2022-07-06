congress and tmc workers union have several demands – News18 Bangla

I want a holiday on Saturday, I have to pay the outstanding DA. Why not a health scheme like state government employees? The demand is one, the movement is different. It was first started by the leaders and workers of the leftist union. Finally, the workers’ unions of the Congress and the Trinamool Congress joined the movement on Wednesday.

The ruling Trinamool Congress is in power in Kolkata municipality. Shovandev Chatterjee has been leading the Trinamool Congress workers’ union in the municipality for a long time. This time the members of the Workers and Employees Workers Union under INTUC are against the Trinamool-led board over the various demands of the workers of Kolkata Municipality.

Members of the Trinamool Workers ‘and Employees’ Organization, led by Srimanta Ghoshal and Manas Roy Chowdhury, marched through various offices of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation. They demanded that the state government’s health scheme should also be introduced for the workers of the municipality. Employees of Kolkata Municipal Corporation, like state government employees, will have to declare a holiday on Saturday.

Manas Roy Chowdhury, general secretary of the Trinamool Workers’ Union, said, “We do not know what any party is demanding. We have been protesting for a long time with this demand. They staged demonstrations in different places of Calcutta Municipality.

Dulal Ghosh, general secretary of the Congress workers’ union, mocked the Trinamool procession, saying, “After a long time, the Trinamool-led union has finally woken up. They should look after the interests of the workers first. But they never spoke out about the real demands of the Calcutta Municipality employees.

Amitabh Bhattacharya, general secretary of the KMC Clarks Union, one of the leftist workers’ unions, said, “The Left has been the only movement in the city for a long time centered on the demands of the workers of Calcutta Municipality.” The ruling party felt they were on their way. But there were and will be leftists with the workers.

Earlier, KMC Engineers and Allied Services Association, KMC Clarks Union and Calcutta Municipal Corporation Workers Union staged several procession meetings and protests in the porch of the municipality.

July 06, 2022

