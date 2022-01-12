Congress ‘class enemy’! SFI marches in Jadavpur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In this state, the alliance with the Congress has been broken However, at the all-India level, the majority of the CPM is still in favor of working with the Congress to stop the BJP. However, the SFI, a student wing of the CPM, was vocal at Jadavpur University, firing on the Congress as a class enemy.

A student leader of SFI was allegedly killed in a recent attack by KSU and Youth Congress in Idukki district of Kerala. Dhiraj Rajendran, an SFI leader at the Government Engineering College in Idukki district, was stabbed. The SFI staged a nationwide protest on Tuesday at the behest of the SFI Central Committee against the assassination of the SFI leader. The procession also left Jadavpur University In the procession, placards in the hands of SFI supporters fired at the Congress as a class enemy.

Read more: Seat compromise is far away, Left-Congress face 30 seats in Siliguri!

“This is not the first such attack on our comrades,” said Tarpan Sarkar, president of the SFI’s Jadavpur University local committee. We have lost a student leader like Sudipta Gupta in this state too And the Congress is also largely responsible for the economic problems that exist in the lives of ordinary people today That’s why we think of them as class enemies. “

Read more: Trinamool-Congress will fight unitedly in Goa? Speculation on power demands

The much-discussed Left Congress alliance in the state failed miserably in the Assembly elections. Both teams came down to zero After that, the leftists fought the Calcutta municipal elections alone and got relatively good results The turnout has also increased a lot In Kolkata, the BJP has overtaken the BJP in terms of votes and the Left has risen to number two Since then, the voices of the opposition within the party and the alliance with the Congress have become stronger While the CPM’s student body’s rhetoric against the Congress at Jadavpur University is not of much political significance, it does give an indication of what the CPM’s inner attitude towards the Congress is still.

In a few days, the CPM has 6 district and state conferences There is also a strong possibility of a storm centering on the party’s position with the Congress