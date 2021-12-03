‘Congress is now in deep freeze, opposition has given responsibility to Mamata’, demands Jago Bangla – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As time goes by, it seems that the Trinamool Congress (TMC attacks Congress in Jago Bangla) is stepping up its attacks on the Congress. This time, the Trinamool mocked the party’s mouthpiece Jago Bangla saying that the Congress had gone into deep freeze. Not only that, Congress leaders have been accused of house arrest and tweets. In addition, after an important meeting with the Trinamool leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, Jago Bangla’s editorial made a significant claim that the opposition had given Mamata Banerjee the responsibility of forming an opposition alliance.

The editorial of this day’s editorial of Jago Bangla is ‘Deepfreeze Congress.’ It has been alleged that the heat in the Congress seems to have subsided Where is the attack even after raising questions about the top leadership of the team! On the contrary, there is a controversy over the leadership within the party and at the end of the day, one of the top leaders of the party, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s explosive tweet. In a tweet, the Kashmiri leader made it clear that the Congress was unlikely to come to power at all in the next Lok Sabha polls. The Congress is gradually moving away from power Ghulam Nabi’s words echoed the words that the Trinamool has been saying for so long.

Two days ago in Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee claimed that there was nothing left for the UPA The editorial of Jago Bangla also wrote, ‘UPA is over, opposition alliance is needed The Congress is so rife with factional strife and bloodshed that it is becoming difficult to hold on to the party. From Punjab to Goa-Tripura that is what it means But communal. An alternative alliance is urgently needed to defeat the undemocratic, anti-people, anti-labor, anti-peasant force BJP. The Congress, the largest opposition party, seems to have kept the party in a deep freeze Leaders are virtually under house arrest, tweets are everything, except for a small publicity movement. “

A Trinamool spokesman later said, “The country needs an alliance of the opposition right now. The opposition has given that responsibility to the Trinamool leader Because, he is now the popular opposition face, the popular face Opposition forces stared at him.

Trinamool has already made it clear that they will not accept the Congress-led opposition alliance Instead, the grassroots have made it clear that their goal is to remove the Congress at the national level before 2024 and occupy the opposition. The Trinamool Congress has also begun to see a major breakdown in the organization of the Congress in different states Mamata Banerjee has met Sharad Pawar, Aditya Thackeray and Sanjay Raut in Mumbai. On the other hand, parties like Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Shiv Sena, Aam Aadmi Party have avoided the meeting called by the Congress in the manner shown by the Trinamool at the beginning of the winter session of Parliament. As a result, the Congress is gradually being cornered on the question of forming an opposition alliance