Congress Protest || The movement against the Center continues, today the Raj Bhavan campaign of the Congress

#Kolkata: The Congress is on the path of continuous movement against the Center. Today, June 17, the Congress has again called for a protest in front of the Raj Bhavan. On behalf of the party, Soum Aich Roy said in a press statement on Wednesday, “Under the direction of Hon’ble Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP, President of West Bengal Provincial Congress, peaceful demonstrations of the Congress will be held in West Bengal tomorrow along with the rest of the country.” The protest rally, in front of the Raj Bhavan, is against the BJP-ruled Canadian government’s use of CBI-ED to further its political interests.

The Raj Bhavan was also raided on Wednesday. However, on this day, the Congress was accused of being very active in the operation. A statement from the party said, “The dictatorial and barbaric actions of the BJP government across the country have gone to extremes. As the workers are marching, the protests are being silenced through completely undemocratic and dictatorial measures. Top Congress leaders, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in the Lok Sabha, are being arrested in Delhi in an unethical manner. This was the case during the operation, the Polysh of West Bengal arrested the peaceful agitators without crime. Congress leader Asit Mitra, Krishna Debnath, Ashutosh Chatterjee, Suman Pal, Pradeep Prasad and many Congress leaders were unjustly arrested today. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, condemned the BJP’s brutal and authoritarian rule. There will be a continuous movement of the Congress against it. “

Apart from Kolkata, the provincial Congress leadership is also thinking about how to spread the movement from district to district.

UJJAL ROY

Published by:Shubhagata Dey First published: June 16, 2022, 13:06 IST

Tags: Congress