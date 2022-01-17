Containment zone declaration is fertilizer! No one obeys the rules – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The administration has declared several lanes in Beleghata Ramakrishna Naskar Lane as containment zones. The Calcutta Corporation has been repeatedly warning Mike to stop walking around without a mask or leaving the house unnecessarily. I went this morning and saw a completely different picture. Beleghata police station has surrounded the alley with guard rail. In no way did it seem like a containment zone.

People in the area are talking without a mask, someone’s mask is stuck in their chin. Residents are doing all the work effortlessly starting from the local market ghat. It was seen that everyone was coming out of the tea shop in front of the house and drinking tea. People outside the containment zone said that several houses in the area were not positive. The people of that house are also coming out. They do not have the power to ban them. The police just forbade him to leave the house. There are no guards or arrests.

Read more- Tax rules are not being obeyed! 12 arrested in Odlabari market

However, the fact that the corona infection is on the rise has caused concern among the people, but those who are infected with the corona at home are not complying. Atin Ghosh, MLA and Deputy Mayor of Kolkata Corporation, said, “People are being warned by propaganda. However, many people are not following the rules. Police are identifying people without masks by watching CCTV.

Read more – Don’t go up! Barrackpore market is completely closed these days! Watch the video

Not just Beleghata. In the number of containment zones in Kolkata, there is a significant tendency for people to disobey. Outbreaks appear to be exacerbated during this time, from slums or colonies to high-rise buildings and aristocratic homes. Many people think that if the content zone (Containment zone) is not considered. Then the rate of corona infection will continue to increase.