Control Room Opens, Detectives In Ukraine Detect Residents – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Residents of the state, which is stuck in the Ukraine Crisis, are increasingly busy collecting information. Navanna also asked for reports from each district on how many residents of a district are stranded in Ukraine.

Besides, the state government has also opened a control room with the help of residents of the states trapped in Ukraine An IAS officer is in charge of the control room The control room numbers are 2212-3526 and 1080

District administrations have been instructed to report any reports of residents of the state stranded in Ukraine to the state administration. Every district magistrate has been instructed to be active in this regard

One medical student after another has been reported to be stranded in Ukraine since the start of the war. Residents from different parts of the state are currently stranded in Ukraine As a result, anxiety is increasing in their family

Since Thursday, the Delhi resident commissioner’s office has been in touch with the foreign ministry to find out about the residents of the state detained in Ukraine. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine was also contacted The central government is also looking into how to get Indians out of Ukraine safely

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: February 25, 2022, 12:48 IST

Tags: Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine crisis