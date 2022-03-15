Kolkata Updates Corbevax Vaccine: Corbevax Vaccine Can Be Launched From Tomorrow Corbevax! 43 mins ago admin Corbevax: This vaccine will be given to 12 to 14 year olds. Source link admin See author's posts Share this:TweetPrintShare on TumblrPocketTelegramWhatsAppEmail Continue Reading Previous Nabanna directed to expedite the process of employment on compassionate ground in various departments – News18 Bangla More Stories Kolkata Updates Nabanna directed to expedite the process of employment on compassionate ground in various departments – News18 Bangla 1 hour ago admin Kolkata Updates 12-14 year olds vaccinated from tomorrow with the approval of Kolkata Municipality, Health Department – News18 Bangla 2 hours ago admin Kolkata Updates The civic police need to be trained, the Chief Secretary instructed due to repeated debates – News18 Bangla 2 hours ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ