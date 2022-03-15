March 15, 2022

Corbevax Vaccine: Corbevax Vaccine Can Be Launched From Tomorrow Corbevax!

43 mins ago admin



Corbevax: This vaccine will be given to 12 to 14 year olds.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Nabanna directed to expedite the process of employment on compassionate ground in various departments – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

12-14 year olds vaccinated from tomorrow with the approval of Kolkata Municipality, Health Department – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

The civic police need to be trained, the Chief Secretary instructed due to repeated debates – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Corbevax Vaccine: Corbevax Vaccine Can Be Launched From Tomorrow Corbevax!

43 mins ago admin

Nabanna directed to expedite the process of employment on compassionate ground in various departments – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

12-14 year olds vaccinated from tomorrow with the approval of Kolkata Municipality, Health Department – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

The civic police need to be trained, the Chief Secretary instructed due to repeated debates – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Asansol Ballygunge Bye Election: Will Asansol and Baliganj by-elections be changed? Possibly not!

2 hours ago admin