Corona-affected state power minister Arup Biswas admitted to hospital – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Corona-hit state power minister Aroop Biswas. He is currently being treated at Woodlands Hospital. However, his physical condition is now stable. He had been feeling sick for the last few days. After that Corona was examined at SSKM Hospital. That’s where the report comes in positive. Samples for genome sequencing will then be sent to the School of Tropical Medicine. Minister of State Arup Biswas has been placed under the care of physician Saptarshi Basu and physician Sautik Panda. Arrangements have been made to stay in the same house as Sourav Ganguly. His physical condition is stable.

Read more – Corona followed by Florence, covid and influenza together, the onset of the deadly disease.

Over the last few days, news of an increase in Omicron infection in the state has started coming. But for the last five days it has been growing by leaps and bounds. Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was attacked in Corona and was admitted to hospital. Besides, Sadhana Basu, chairman of Borough No. 4 of Kolkata Municipality and Councilor of Ward No. 36, was also attacked by Corona. Besides, his wife MLA Tapas Roy was also attacked by Corona. The number of infections is increasing in the state.

Read more –Corona Vaccine registration for 15 to 18 year olds begins

The highest number of victims is in Kolkata. In Calcutta alone, the number of daily attacks from around two and a half hundred houses has reached close to two thousand. Within three days, the Chief Minister himself expressed concern over the outbreak. He said the restrictions should be reinstated if necessary. After that, Kolkata Municipality also announced 11 containment points in Kolkata.