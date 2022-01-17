Corona in CBI: Ill for a few days, test report L DIG CBI! And found out …

#Kolkata: This time DIG CBI (Corona in CBI) Akhilesh Kumar Singh was attacked by Corona. He is currently in Home Isolation. The number of corona cases in the CBI, including officers and staff, has risen to forty-five. According to CBI sources, DIG CBI was positive about this for the second time. He had been infected with corona once before. He has been following the doctor’s advice since his home isolation.

According to CBI sources, he had been feeling ill for some time. Then he took the test. The test report comes back positive. Since then, he is currently in home isolation. The treatment is going on following the advice of the doctors. He had a cough in his throat and a slight fever. For the time being, his physical condition is stable. Everybody from policemen to officers are being attacked daily in the third wave of Corona. Officers from Kolkata police station to Lalbazar were attacked one after another. As a result, running a police station has also become a problem. Similarly, one officer after another is being attacked in Nizam Palace and CGO Complex. Fifty percent of the work is currently underway.

Every office is being sanitized. But no one is getting relief from the third wave of Corona. Although the number of corona attacks has increased due to the speed of the storm, the picture of that unconsciousness is still being captured in the market. Someone’s face mask is hanging around the neck, on someone’s chin. Despite repeated warnings from the police administration, ordinary people are not listening.

Although the police have spread awareness about miking and masks, the general public is not aware of it. As a result of the policemen having to work on the streets, the number of police personnel affected by the corona is increasing day by day. The situation is similar in Lalbazar. According to CBI sources, Corona is being attacked by officers from the Central Investigation Agency. DIG CBI Akhilesh Kumar Singh is currently in Home Isolation. However, his physical condition is stable.