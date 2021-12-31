Corona in R Ahmed Dental College: Kolkata Corona situation is serious, and Ahmed Dental College affected 26!

#Kolkata: Corona virus (Corona in West Bengal) has re-emerged in the state. The number of victims is increasing by leaps and bounds every day. More than 2,000 daily infections have been reported in the state since Wednesday. The situation in Kolkata is very alarming, as 1094 corona cases have been detected in Kolkata alone in a single day (Corona in West Bengal). In this situation, Sealdah and Ahmed Dental College are scared again (Corona in R Ahmed Dental College). Because, a total of 26 students of the college have reported positive corona together (Corona in R Ahmed Dental College).

It is learned that a total of 26 people including Raju Biswas, the principal of the college, the superintendent of the ladies’ hostel and the president of the state dental council have been affected by corona. Everyone else is a doctor. One of them is a pregnant doctor. Tuberculosis (TB) has also been detected in one person’s corona. Corona victims have been admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital. All in all, an atmosphere of panic has been created at Ahmed Dental College Hospital. Even the 14-year-old daughter of the Ladies Hostel Super has been positive.

Although Ahmed Dental College has no reports of coroner infestation abroad, samples should be sent for genome sequencing. Those who have been covid positive in dental college, however, have not yet decided on their genome sequencing. If sent, one thing is for sure, the new variant of Kovid, Omicron, has something to do with this infection. Because, this dental college is already emerging as a hotspot of infection. The issue of group transition is also coming up in the news of 28 coronas being killed at the same time.

After last June 20, the daily corona infection in the state again crossed the 2,000 th mark on Thursday. On June 20, 2184 people were infected with corona in one day. 53 people died. Since then the rate of infection has started to decrease. But within a few months, Kovid’s infection increased again and this form took place on Thursday. The third wave of the Corona can also overwhelm the horrific image of the time of the second wave. The number of daily victims in the state could reach 35 to 36 thousand The health department warned private hospitals in a letter on Friday.