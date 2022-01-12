Corona in West Bengal: Big news for Bengali bus passengers, less than 30 buses will run on this route every day!

#Kolkata: Corona in West Bengal. Long-distance bus passengers do not match 6 As a result, the North Bengal State Transport Corporation reduced the number of buses on multiple routes to North Bengal. At the same time, Eastern Railway also reduced the number of trains going to North Bengal due to lack of passengers. The number of North Bengal Rocket, AC and Volvo buses has been reduced. Earlier, NBSTC used to run 75 buses daily on Siliguri, Kochbihar, Alipurduar, Balurghat, Malda and Raiganj routes. Of these, the number of buses has been reduced to 20.

Today, the transport corporation is going to run 10 more buses less from Wednesday. There is also a night special service. The number of buses has been reduced to six on Siliguri route, four on Kochbihar route, four on Alipurduar route, two on Malda, Balurghat and Raiganj routes. Anil Adhikari, NBSTC’s Kolkata Depot in-charge, said, “Rocket has 40 seats. The maximum number of passengers is 12. AC and Volvo buses have 50 seats. Passengers have a maximum of 20 passengers. And the cost of the equipment is not going up. As a result, it has become virtually impossible to run the bus. “

Read more: Idol panic standing on the street, house arrest Chandrakona in fear! What’s going on in that area?

In the meantime, buses of several private routes to North Bengal have been stopped. Volvo has declined, especially on the Siliguri route. The number of buses on the remaining routes has been reduced from 30 to 4 or 5 per day. In their words, “there is not a single passenger. The price of fuel has become so high that there is no other way but to increase the fare. But there were passengers. But that is not happening for Kovid.”

However, fares for all government AC bus routes remain unchanged. Public transport is still not completely normal. Although private bus owners have proposed to the government to increase fares due to rising fuel prices, the government has not yet agreed to increase fares. However, in many cases of private bus service, passengers are complaining about taking more than the fixed fare. However, the government is making arrangements to return all the passengers who have booked tickets in advance. Anilbabu said, we are giving seats to passengers in other time buses.

Read more: Rain in ‘these’ districts till Friday, worries about Bengal weather rising! What’s going to happen …

If the number of passengers decreases further in the coming days, then the number of buses will be further reduced. New Jalpaiguri special train from Howrah was stopped. At the same time New Jalpaiguri special train from Sealdah was also stopped. Eklavya Chakraborty, chief public relations officer of Eastern Railway, said, “There are no passengers. There is no condition to run the train. Therefore, these two trains will be suspended from the 12th and 13th.”