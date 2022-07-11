Corona in West Bengal: Pictures of great concern in district-based survey, horrific fears in Bengal’s corona-picture!

#Kolkata: The state’s sentinel survey of Corona revealed a worrying picture. Corona infection has reached alarming levels in the state. The number of people who are infected with corona daily is not less than the number of people who are infected without corona. This was caught in the fifth sentinel survey. According to a survey report by the state health department, 11 districts and health districts in the state have a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. Somewhere more than twenty percent. These 11 districts were red-listed by Swasthya Bhaban. These districts are-

Nandigram (24.77), North 24 Parganas (23.65) Darjeeling (19.1) North Dinajpur (18.25) Kalimpong (16.75) West Burdwan (16.56) Basirhat (14.36) Howrah 14.23) East Burdwan (14.14) Kolkata (13.13) Nadia (10.15) More Health buildings have listed nine districts as yellow. The positivity rate in these districts ranges from 5 to 10 percent.

These districts are – Jalpaiguri, Malda, Hooghly, Alipurduar, Rampurhat, South 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Bankura, South Dinajpur – The positivity rate in seven districts is between one to five percent. Murshidabad is the only swastika in the health department’s survey. Murshidabad’s positivity rate is just below one percent. The previous Sentinel Survey had the highest positivity rate in Howrah district at 2.33 percent.

Those who have not been infected with corona, have no symptoms of corona, have come to government hospitals for treatment of other ailments. The Sentinel Survey is basically a system for collecting corona and collecting samples from them. Those who are positive in this survey do not know that they are infected with corona. In other words, the picture of the daily corona infection found in the Covid Bulletin is much more worrying than the real situation. 400 samples were collected from each hospital in each district and health district of the state and sent to the Sentinel Survey.

Published by:Suman Biswas First published: July 11, 2022, 14:20 IST

Tags: Corona in West Bengal, Coronavirus