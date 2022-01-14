Corona in West Bengal: Record-infected, new guidelines for doctors and health workers

#Kolkata: The third wave of Corona (Corona in West Bengal) is going on in this country and this state. Record transmission is happening in Bengal every day. And in this situation, the way doctors, nurses and health workers are being attacked by Corona, there is a danger that the health service will be disrupted. So the health department issued new guidelines for first-line corona-fighters.

Let’s take a look at what guidelines have been issued …

* All physicians-nurses health workers should wear PPE as required. * All kinds of hygiene, regular hand washing should be taken to avoid any kind of infection. * Every health worker should take two vaccines and booster dose vaccine. * Everybody has to check their temperature every day. * Buddy system is a group of two or more people in the vicinity to monitor whether the body distance is maintained and all precautionary measures are being taken while returning from the hospital or nursing home.

* Health workers should be careful wherever they hang out, including hostels, doctors’ rooms, common rooms and canteens. * If anyone violates all these rules, does not wear PPE kit properly, then the concerned nodal officer or head of department has been directed to report immediately.

Meanwhile, the health department has also issued new guidelines for corona testing in the state. In this context, it has been made clear that those who are asymptomatic do not need any kind of corona test. The test also states that asymptomatic individuals who come in contact with a corona-positive patient do not need to be tested. However, anyone over 60 years of age who has co-morbidity should be tested if they come in contact with a positive person. At the same time, pregnant women with or without symptoms should have a corona test.