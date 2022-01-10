Corona in West Bengal: Terrible situation, is the service time of the bank decreasing this time? The letter went to Nabanna-Delhi

#Kolkata: The number of Kovid victims is increasing by leaps and bounds in the country and the state. Bank workers (Corona in West Bengal) are being hit by record rates every day. As a result, the presence of employees in the bank branches is decreasing. Multiple banks are also closing down. In this context, the All India Bank Officers Confederation sent a letter to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

According to the information received from the bank organizations, this time the bank workers have been affected not only in the city of Kolkata, but also in Mofasbal and district cities. The bank is working with about 50 percent employees in multiple places. Corona-graphs gradually rising in the state. Omicron is also increasing with the palla.

In this atmosphere, the branch of the state-owned bank was closed as all the employees of a bank in Bali, Howrah district were attacked by corona. Customer service at Kanara Bank’s Bali Bazar branch has been disrupted since last Friday. Recently, the State Bank of India branch on Park Street closed in Corona’s hands.

It is learned that 35 out of 48 bank employees are infected. The SBI branch at Magma House on Park Street is currently closed. Most of the SBI branches on Shakespeare Street are also infected. 47 out of 50 workers are infected. However, the service is still running at that branch of SBI. The employees of the bank organization are appealing to keep the bank open only on an emergency basis. In their letter, they have requested to reduce the working hours and number of employees in the bank.

The All India Bank Officers Confederation has also applied to keep the bank open 5 days a week. Sanjay Das, one of the leaders of All India Bank Officers Confederation in the state, said, “The situation is getting worse in this sector. Almost every day more than one employee is affected. To reduce the time. At the same time to reduce the number of days in the week. “