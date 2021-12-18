Corona-infected Suryakanta Mishra, in Home Isolation – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra attacked by corona Although he is still at home in seclusion Despite the mild symptoms, the CPIM leader did not have any serious physical problems, party sources said.

According to CPM sources, Suryakant Mishra has been showing some symptoms of corona for the last few days. CPM state secretary 7 did the corona test on the advice of the doctor When that report came today, it was seen that Suryakanta Babu 7 was infected with corona

However, the CPM leader is in home isolation in his flat as there are no special physical problems. At present, the CPM Politburo is meeting in Delhi Suryakanta Babu did not attend the meeting as a precautionary measure due to corona symptoms. At present, the doctors of the team are monitoring the physical condition of Suryakanta Mishra