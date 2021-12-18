December 18, 2021

Corona-infected Suryakanta Mishra, in Home Isolation – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: CPM state secretary Suryakanta Mishra attacked by corona Although he is still at home in seclusion Despite the mild symptoms, the CPIM leader did not have any serious physical problems, party sources said.

According to CPM sources, Suryakant Mishra has been showing some symptoms of corona for the last few days. CPM state secretary 7 did the corona test on the advice of the doctor When that report came today, it was seen that Suryakanta Babu 7 was infected with corona

Read more:

However, the CPM leader is in home isolation in his flat as there are no special physical problems. At present, the CPM Politburo is meeting in Delhi Suryakanta Babu did not attend the meeting as a precautionary measure due to corona symptoms. At present, the doctors of the team are monitoring the physical condition of Suryakanta Mishra

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Uncle former mayor, famous CPM leader! Mamata has a tough fight with Arkaranjan – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Dumper Accident Near Nabanna, one injured, Dumper accident in front of Nabanna, one person was crushed | kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Coronavirus: The number of coronavirus infected and active patients decreased but the rate of death and infection increased

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Uncle former mayor, famous CPM leader! Mamata has a tough fight with Arkaranjan – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Dumper Accident Near Nabanna, one injured, Dumper accident in front of Nabanna, one person was crushed | kolkata

2 hours ago admin

Coronavirus: The number of coronavirus infected and active patients decreased but the rate of death and infection increased

2 hours ago admin

Corona-infected Suryakanta Mishra, in Home Isolation – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin

BJP leader surrenders on day before Kolkata polls, bail granted – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin