Corona infection in almost every ward in Kolkata! List given by the state government – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In which areas of Kolkata has Coroid infection (Covid 19) increased uncontrollably in the last one week? His detailed list was compiled by the state health department. A total of 10 wards have been identified by the state health department. Where coronary infections have increased significantly. Corona infections have been on the rise across the state in the last one week. That’s why the state health department wanted to identify different areas. Following that rule, the health department identified ten such wards in Kolkata.

According to sources, Ward No. 69 of Kolkata Municipality has been most infected in the last one week. This ward has Baliganj Circular Road, Bekbagan Road, Dover Road, Sarat Bose Road, Syed Amir Ali Avenue. In the last one week, 1206 people have been infected in this ward. Besides, 108 people have been infected in the last one week in ward no. Among them Alipore Road, Belvedere Road, Chetla Hat Road, the number of infected has increased significantly. In the last one week, 1023 people have been infected in ward number 109. Sources said that most of the cases were reported in Kalikapur, Ajaynagar and Mukundpur areas of the ward. Besides, most of the infections have been reported in Canal Circular Road, City Scheme, Kankurgachhi area of ​​Ward No. 31. The number of infections in this ward is 629 in the last one week.

In addition, 623 people have been infected in ward 63 in the last one week. Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose Road, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Khidirpur Road, Shakespeare Street of this ward have been infected the most. The number of infections in ward number 93 is also significant. In the last seven days, 613 people have been infected in this ward. The number of infections is high in Prince Anwar Shah Road, Jodhpur Park, Lake Gardens premises of this ward. The number of infections in ward number 71 has increased to 74 in the last one week. The highest number of infections has been reported in Taliganj Road, Charuchandra Avenue, Deshpran Shasmal Road of this ward. In ward number 92 and in the last one week 599 people have been infected. Selimpur Road, Sarat Ghosh Garden Road, Maharaja Thakur Road, Dhakuria Station Road of this ward have high number of infections. In the last one week, 575 people have been infected from ward no. The highest number of infections have been reported in Bospukur Road, Kasba, Bidia Danga Road and Picnic Garden Road of this ward. In the last one week, 565 people have been infected in ward number 108. Infection rate is highest in Kasba, P Majumdar Road, Haltu, Kayasthapara, Rajdanga of this ward.

The state health department wanted to identify the areas in Kolkata where the outbreak has been reported in the last one week. According to that, these 10 wards of Kolkata Municipality have the highest number of infections. According to sources, the state administration may bring some new rush in these areas.

Somraj Banerjee