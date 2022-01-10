Corona infection is on the rise in the district. – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In addition to Kolkata, corona infections have skyrocketed in 13 districts of the state in the last one week. The state health department compiled a list of blocks and municipalities in those districts. Besides Kolkata, the state administration is worried about the infection in these 13 districts. According to sources, coronavirus infection has been on the rise in Bishnupur 1 and 2 block, Baruipur, Sonarpur, Bhangar block 2, Canning block 1, Bajwaj block 1, Basanti and Gosaba blocks of South 24 Parganas in the last one week. Besides, corona infection has also increased in Baruipur municipality and Maheshtala municipality in the last one week.

Corona infection has been on the rise in Amdanga, Bagda, Barasat Blocks 1 and 2, Barrackpore Blocks 1 and 2, Bangaon, Gaighata Blocks 1 and Rajarhat Blocks of North 24 Parganas District in the last one week. Besides, Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation, Ashoknagar, Baranagar, Barasat, Barrackpore, Bhatpara, Bangaon, Garulia, Gobardanga, Habra, Halishahar, Kamarhati, Kharda, Madhyamgram, Naihati, New Barrackpore, North Dumdam, Panihati areas of this district are also growing. Corona infection has increased in Amta No. 1, Bagnan 1, Bali, Jagachha and Sankrail blocks of Howrah district in the last one week. Corona infection has also increased in the Howrah Municipal Corporation area of ​​the district. In addition to the increase in corona infection in Rajaganj and Mainaguri blocks of Jalpaiguri district, corona infection has also increased in Jalpaiguri municipality area in the last one week. Corona infection has increased in Katwa 2 and Memory 1 blocks of Burdwan in East Burdwan district.

Corona infection has also increased in the last one week in Kankasa, Andal, Durgapur, Faridpur blocks of West Burdwan. Besides, corona infection has also increased in Asansol and Durgapur Municipal Corporation areas of the district. Corona infections have increased in the past week in the Kulpi block of Diamond Harbor. Corona infection has also increased in Diamond Harbor Municipality. Corona infection has increased in blocks 1, 2 and 3 of Kaliachak. Coronavirus infection has also increased in English Bazar Municipality and Old Malda Municipality of this district. Karna infection has also increased in Balagarh, Chanditala 1 and 2 blocks of Hooghly district, Mogra, Dhanyakhali, Pandua, Polba, Srirampur, Uttarpara, Singur. Besides, corona infection has also increased in the last one week in Vaidyabati, Chunchura, Dunkuni, Konnagar, Risra, Srirampur and Uttarpara municipal areas of the district.

In the last one week, corona infection has also increased in Kolaghat, Mahishadal, Shahid Matangini and Sutahata blocks of East Midnapore district. In addition, coronavirus infection has increased in the Haldia municipality area of ​​the district. Infections have also increased in blocks like Ranaghat 1 and 2 block, Chakda, Hanskhali, Haringhata, Kaliganj, Karimpur block 1, Krishnanagar block 1, Navadwip in Nadia district. Infection has increased only in Haringhata municipality of this district. On the other hand, infection has increased in the last one week in Binpur No. 2 block of Jhargram district. Infection has increased in Jhargram municipality of this district. Corona infection has increased in Bolpur Sriniketan, Khayrashol, Mohammad Bazar, Rajnagar, Suri 1 and 2 blocks of Birbhum district. Infections are more prevalent in wards 1, 2, 3, 6, 10, 15 and 19 of Surrey municipality in this district. Besides, infections have increased in 5, 6, 10 wards of Bolpur Municipality and 4, 9 and 11 wards of Sainthia Municipality in the last one week. According to sources, the state health department has compiled a list of infections in the last one week based on the reports of the chief health officers of different districts. Sources said there could be several moves in these areas.

Somraj Banerjee