Corona infestation and death toll in the state is low, concern increases positivity rate – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in the state has come down considerably. At the same time, the number of deaths due to coronary heart disease has decreased. Even after a few days, the number of recoveries increased compared to those who were infected. However, doctors do not see any hope of relief (Covid 19 West Bengal Update). Because on this day, the positivity rate increased a lot in a dangerous way.

The worst affected areas are Kolkata and North 24 Parganas in the last 24 hours. After the second wave of Corona, now the country is trembling in fear of the third wave. In the meantime, the novel Corona virus continues to spread in this state.

Read more: Even after the deadline, a large number of people in the state did not take the second dose of the vaccine! Exciting information in public …

According to the state health department, 72 people have contracted corona in the state in the last 24 hours. Five people have died due to corona. 692 people have recovered after being infected with corona.

After Durga Puja, the number of corona free from the first daily corona attack increased. In the last 24 hours, only 26,115 corona tests have been done in the state, out of which 72 corona positive. In other words, the corona positivity rate in the state increased from 2.13 percent yesterday to 2.8 percent in one go. Over the last few days, the only glimmer of hope has been that the positivity rate, which was slightly lower, has risen again.

Corona infestation is being found in every district of the state every day. As in the last few days, the corona graph is upward in Darjeeling and South Dinajpur as usual among the districts of North Bengal. Over the last few days, coronavirus infections have been found in various districts of North Bengal. But above all, as usual, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North Twenty-four Parganas, Hooghly, South Twenty-four Parganas, Howrah and Nadia.