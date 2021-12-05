Corona Report Of Bengal: How do you know the Corona situation in Bengal?

#Kolkata: After Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan. In one state after another, new forms of corona, Omicron, are being discovered. As a result, anxiety has spread everywhere. Recently, in the panic of ‘Omicron’, the center was putting a lot of emphasis on corona testing of passengers coming from certain countries.

Emphasis is also placed on genome sequencing. And in that genome sequencing, the ‘Omicron’ variant was first caught on the bodies of two people from Karnataka. This new Omicron variant was later found in the body of a man from Gujarat. On Sunday, the bodies of one person were found in Delhi and eight in Maharashtra in the evening.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously warned against this omikron. The Union Ministry of Health has again warned all the states about the new form of coronavirus ‘Omicron’ identified in South Africa.

Corona infestations have been on the rise in the state for several days, with more than 800 cases per day. Yesterday, the number of corona cases was reduced to 721 people. Today it has increased slightly to 720 people. The number of deaths due to corona was 11 yesterday, it has come down to 10 today.

There are more people recovering from corona on Sunday. 626 people recovered from corona on Sunday. At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 8,739. However, raising concerns, only 40,231 corona tests have been performed in the last 24 hours across the state, of which 720 corona positive.

Corona positivity rate in the state remained unchanged at 1.54% yesterday. Part of the medical community in the state says that while it has been repeatedly said that more corona tests are being done, very few corona tests are being done in the state now and as a result the number of infected people is much less. But it is becoming a matter of considerable concern.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down a lot, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the last 24 hours, 18 corona cases have been reported in Kolkata, an increase from yesterday, and the number of deaths has decreased by one.

On the other hand, 107 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since yesterday and 4 people have died in corona. The number of affected people in Howrah district near Kolkata has come down to 29. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, 48 people have been infected with corona there, 2 people have died on this day.

In Hooghly district, 48 people have been infected with corona and three have died. In Nadia district, 30 people have been infected with corona, a slight increase from the previous day. However, in West Burdwan district, the number of people infected with corona has increased to 20. However, on this day, 21 people have been infected with new corona in Birbhum district by raising some concerns.

The situation is much better in the districts of North Bengal. Two days ago, the number of corona cases in the districts of North Bengal increased in one fell swoop, but since yesterday it has been under control, and even today it is no exception. Today, in the exception of Malda district in North Bengal, the highest number of 26 corona cases has been reported. On the other hand, the number of victims in Darjeeling district has come down to 19 since then.

Twelve people have been infected with corona in Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar districts. On the other hand, 11 people have been infected in South Dinajpur district on this day. But hopefully, after a few days, no one died of corona in any district of North Bengal today.

Today, Jhargram in South Bengal, Purulia district and Kalimpong district in North Bengal are the least affected by corona in the state. In these three districts, only one corona has been infected today. After that, four corona were attacked in Alipurduar district of North Bengal today. Five corona cases have been reported in West Burdwan district of South Bengal.