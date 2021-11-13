Corona Report Of West Bengal: The most affected in Kolkata, Purulia is giving relief

#Kolkata: Even two years ago, there was a bit of winter in mid-November. Even then no one knew the name of the coronavirus. And now the situation is completely different. After the second wave, now the country is trembling in fear of the third wave. In the meantime, the corona virus continues to spread in this state.

Corona infestation is being found in every district of the state every day. In the last few days, Corona’s power in the districts of North Bengal has been a bit high, but today, the Corona diagram carries a message of some relief. Over the last few days, coronavirus infections have been found in various districts of North Bengal.

Above all, as usual, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Nadia. Darjeeling district has witnessed the highest number of corona cases in North Bengal in the last few days but the number of corona cases has come down significantly. Corona’s influence is growing again in Malda district.

In the last 24 hours, 72 corona cases have been reported in the state. Thirteen people have died due to corona infection. 627 people have recovered after being infected with corona. As a result, the number of active patients has increased a lot. In the last 24 hours, only 41,193 corona tests have been done in the entire state, out of which 72 were positive.

This means that the corona positivity rate in the state has increased from 2.09% yesterday to 2.12%. Over the last few days, the only glimmer of hope has been that the positivity rate, which was slightly lower, has risen again.

As usual, Kolkata is the most affected city in the state in terms of corona. In the last 24 hours, 216 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 3 have died. On the other hand, 151 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since then and 2 people have died in corona.

South 24 Parganas district is not far behind. There, 84 people were infected with corona and 3 died. On the other hand, in Hooghly district, 69 people were infected with corona and one died.

In Howrah district near Kolkata, 72 people were infected and one died. In Nadia district, 43 people were infected and one died.

On the other hand, among the districts of North Bengal, the number of corona attacks is highest in Malda. There are 24 people infected with corona in the last 24 hours. After that the place is in South Dinajpur. 21 people have been affected there. Purulia district has the lowest number of corona cases in the entire state. Only one person has been infected with corona in the last 24 hours.