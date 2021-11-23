Corona Virus: Corona virus increases the number of infections in the state, the rate of infection is slightly reduced

Kolkata: Within a day, it was seen that as the number of corona tests increased, so did the number of corona infections. Although the number of coronavirus cases decreased a lot yesterday, it increased to more than a hundred on Tuesday. As seen yesterday, the number of corona active patients in the state has decreased quite a bit. And even today, the number of active corona victims in the state in the last 24 hours is a little less. With some relief on this day too, the number of Corona freed after a few days increased a lot from being infected. However, the corona positivity rate in the state increased a lot yesterday, but today it has decreased a bit again.

Read more: Til Til built a house by saving money, the couple committed suicide on the day of entering the house

In the last two days, the number of corona attacks and deaths in the country has decreased significantly. And today, with the exception of several months in the whole country, the total number of corona cases has dropped to seven thousand. However, the number of corona infections and active corona patients in the state has decreased but the corona infection has not decreased at that rate. Corona graph is rising in Darjeeling district among the districts of North Bengal like last few days. However, as usual in the state, the city of Kolkata and its adjoining North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, Howrah.

Read more: Sudip, BJP on backfoot in Tripura just before the polls

For the past several days in the state, the number of corona cases has been above 800 every day. From there, the number of victims has dropped significantly over the last three days. Today it has increased a lot. In the state yesterday, 615 people were infected with corona. But today it has increased to 720 people. The number of deaths due to corona has come down from 14 yesterday to 10 today. 641 people have recovered after being infected.

Read more: Tripura’s referendum will not be delayed, said the Supreme Court! Instructions to ensure security

At present, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down from 8,000 to 8,914. However, raising concerns, only 37,014 corona tests have been performed in the last 24 hours across the state, of which 720 corona are positive. The corona positivity rate in the state dropped sharply to 2.00% from 2.34% yesterday.

No other district in the state has been able to surpass Kolkata’s record in the number of corona attacks. Kolkata has the highest incidence of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, 211 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata and 4 have died. On the other hand, 134 people were infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district and 1 person died in corona.

The number of newly infected people in Kolkata’s Howrah district has risen to 50. The South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where 61 people have been infected and one has died. On the other hand, in Hooghly district also 58 people were infected with corona and one died. In Nadia district, the number of victims has come down to 13 in the last few days. However, the number of victims in Bankura district has been under control for the last few days but the number of victims has increased to 22 on this day.

On the other hand, Darjeeling district of North Bengal has the highest incidence of corona. 26 affected in Darjeeling district. Since then, 12 people have been infected with corona in South Dinajpur district and Kochbihar district. 10 infected in Jalpaiguri district. However, there was no death in any district of North Bengal due to corona attack.

However, on this day, the lowest number of corona attacks in the state was in the districts of North Bengal. In Kalimpong district, only one corona has been infected in the last 24 hours. 3 people have been infected in Alipurduar district. On the other hand, Purulia district has the lowest number of corona cases in South Bengal, followed by Murshidabad district with 5 cases.