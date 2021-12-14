Coronavirus affected number increased as the frequency of tests goes up in WestBengal arc – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The state is relieved that no Omicron variant has been found in the body of a young woman from Alipore who returned to Britain. Although this Omicron is spreading all over the world. In the meantime, the number of Corona virus infections in the state has been very low for several days. The number of people infected with corona on Monday was 417, which increased to 552 on Tuesday. The number of deaths due to coronavirus was 10 yesterday, it has remained unchanged today, 10 people have died in the last 24 hours in the state.

The number of corona outbreaks increased slightly from the number of corona infections on Tuesday. 554 people have recovered after being infected with corona. The number of active corona patients in the state has further decreased to 7,505. However, in the last 24 hours, the number of corona tests has increased from 10,000 to 32,065, of which 552 are corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has come down slightly from 1.8% to 1.89%.

“While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more corona tests are being carried out for this omicon panic, so few corona tests are being performed in our state every day and the number of infected people is very low, which is a matter of great concern.” . The number of corona tests in the state should be further increased and at the same time people should get corona test as per the doctor’s advice if they have any symptoms.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down considerably, no other district has been able to surpass the record of corona cases in Kolkata. In Kolkata, coronavirus is the most common daily. In the state where only 552 people were infected with corona in the last 24 hours, 161 people were infected in Kolkata alone and 3 died.

On the other hand, in the North 24 Parganas district, 101 people have been infected with corona, up from 84 yesterday, and 2 people have died in corona today. In Kolkata’s Howrah district, the number has risen to 36. In South 24 Parganas district, the number of people infected with corona has come down to 36. In Hooghly district, 39 people were infected with corona and 2 died. In Nadia district, 15 people were infected with corona on Tuesday, though one died.

In West Burdwan district, the number of corona cases has increased a lot and today 26 people have been infected. Apart from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Nadia and East Burdwan in South Bengal, no other district was affected by the corona.

On the other hand, although the corona situation is better in the districts of North Bengal than in South Bengal, the number of corona cases has increased a lot after a long time. Earlier, the number of victims in the districts of North Bengal had risen sharply, but in the last few days it has come under control, but on Tuesday, there was a sudden rise again, raising concerns across North Bengal.

Darjeeling district in North Bengal has the highest number of corona cases, with 40 corona cases on Tuesday. Since then, 18 people have been infected with corona in Jalpaiguri district and one person has died. 11 people have been affected in Kochbihar.

The worst affected areas in the state on Tuesday were Purulia in South Bengal and Kalimpong in North Bengal. In these two districts, only one person has been affected today. Since then, only 3 people have been infected with corona in Murshidabad district of South Bengal and Alipurduar and South Dinajpur districts of North Bengal.