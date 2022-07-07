Coronavirus || Don’t make your eyes water again, which was decided by the school authorities

Venkateswara Lahiri, Calcutta: Corona virus is on the rise. ‘Mask Mast’ in school. The school gate opened after twenty months. The school bell rang. The school bus started coming to the door again. Students have set foot on the perimeter of their favorite school. That picture can be seen in the famous and expensive schools of the city. Corona frowned again. The fold of concern is on the foreheads of students and parents, starting from the school authorities. Although the government has taken the initiative to start schools in compliance with the Kovid rules, many are still unaware. But several schools in the city have taken drastic measures to protect the students.

DPS Ruby Park, Baliganj Shiksha Sadan, St. Xavier’s School as well as La Mats School authorities have issued notices. Classrooms and schools without masks are not allowed. Visiting several schools in the city of Calcutta, I saw an old picture of the Kovid rule thinking about the safety of the students. Sunita Sen, principal of Baliganj Shiksha Sadan, said, “We are not willing to compromise on the safety of students. Students as well as teachers in the classroom have been instructed to take classes after wearing masks. Even if a student or a parent comes to school without a mask, we give them a mask from school. But under no circumstances are they allowed to enter the school without a mask.

According to Sudeshna Bandyopadhyay, vice principal of the school, it is not only the students The same rules have been applied to all teaching and non-teaching staff. In addition to masks, hand sanitizers, body temperature tests with thermal songs, social distance rules, all the rules of the school are being followed. According to the education department, ‘the quality of education has decreased even though the online education has continued due to the closure of the school for a long time. So at the moment, as the corona virus is on the rise again, all schools should follow the corona rules in full force. Everyone should be aware of this. The government should take more stringent steps to abide by the Corona rules.