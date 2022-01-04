Coronavirus: Kolkata Police: Special tabloids in crowded areas of Kolkata to remind people to wear masks

Kolkata: Mask Mast – Despite repeated statements from the Kolkata Police, people in some parts of the city do not have a mask (Kolkata Police). People without masks can be seen at various times in city markets, shopping malls or on the streets. The Kolkata Police has launched a mask campaign since the beginning of the Corona Restriction.

After the second wave of coronavirus, the third wave also saw unconscious people without masks in different parts of the city. He is not recovering from the arrest and distribution of fines and masks by the Kolkata police. Doctors advise during the third wave, there is no alternative to wearing a mask. Even then, reluctance to wear masks in some parts of the city. On Tuesday, the Kolkata police toured a crowded place in the city. Where he was repeatedly reminded to wear a mask.

The state has recently imposed a partial lockdown to curb the corona virus. The tableau also reminded us of the various restrictions and rules regarding that partial lockdown. On Tuesday, different police stations of Kolkata police also distributed masks in different parts of the city. In different places, people without masks were still called and the masks were removed on Tuesday. People without match masks are still seen in important places of the city

Asked why he did not have a face mask, pedestrian Ravi Vaidya said he forgot to bring a mask. A man named Saukat Acharya said, he doesn’t need a mask in the morning, he needs fresh air in the morning, so don’t take the mask! The people of a part of the city have come up with such excuses, this time in the campaign of the Calcutta Police to bring them back to consciousness. According to Lalbazar, police have taken legal action against 434 people for not wearing masks till 12 noon on Tuesday. The campaign through Tablo will continue on Wednesday as it did on Tuesday.