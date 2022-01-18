Kolkata Updates Coronavirus: Lotus infection rate in the state, but increasing mortality 2 hours ago admin Coronavirus: Lotus infection rate in the state, but increasing mortality Source link admin See author's posts Share this:TweetPrintShare on TumblrPocketTelegramWhatsAppEmail Continue Reading Previous Narayan Debnath Demise: The Path of Bantul The Great Beginning In 1965, Narayan Debnath loved Bantul like his own child. Narayan Debnath Demise: Cartoonist Narayan Debnath, creator of Bantul The Great, dies at 97 | kolkataNext What is the message of actress Aparajita Adhyar to build a ‘clean city’? See Sankalp, on News18 Bangla More Stories Kolkata Updates Narayan Debnath Died: Narayan Debnath passed away, his son drowned in his father’s memory 1 hour ago admin Kolkata Updates Narayan Debnath: Starting from Bantul, Narayan Debnath enriched the Bengali comics repository 2 hours ago admin Kolkata Updates narayan debnath wrote batul the great in 1965, narayan debnath started writing bantul the great in 1965 kolkata 2 hours ago admin Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ