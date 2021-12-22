Coronavirus: The number of coronavirus cases has increased again in the whole state including Kolkata and Darjeeling!

#Kolkata: The number of cases of coronavirus has been very low for the last few days. In the last 24 hours, the total number of corona cases in the state has increased to about one hundred from yesterday.

Yesterday, the number of people infected with Coronavirus was 440, but today it has increased to 534. However, the number of deaths due to corona was 12 yesterday, but today it has come down to 6 deaths in the last 24 hours in the state. However, with the relief, the number of people recovering from corona increased from the number of corona attacks again today. Today, 535 people have recovered after being infected with corona. As a result, the number of active corona patients in the state has come down to 6,442 today. However, in the last 24 hours, the corona test has increased by about 4,000 from yesterday, but only 37,360 corona tests have been done, out of which 534 corona positive. As a result, Corona positivity rate in the state has increased to 1.46% from 1.34% yesterday.

A section of doctors in the state (Coronavirus) says that while the World Health Organization has repeatedly said that more coronaviruses should be tested for this omicon panic, so fewer coronaviruses are being tested every day in our state and as a result the number of infected is much less, that’s enough. It is becoming a matter of concern. The number of corona tests in the state should be further increased and at the same time people should have corona tests as per the doctor’s advice if they have any coronary symptoms.

Although the number of coronavirus cases in the state has come down considerably, no other district has been able to surpass the record of coronavirus cases in Kolkata. Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the state where only 534 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours, 206 people have been infected with corona in Kolkata alone and 3 people have died. On the other hand, in the North 24 Parganas district, 63 people have been infected with corona since yesterday and 3 people have died in corona today.

31 people have been infected today in Howrah district near Kolkata (Coronavirus). The South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where the number of people infected with corona has slightly increased to 30. On the other hand, 45 people have been infected with corona in Hughli district today and one person has died. Today in Nadia district, the number of corona cases has increased to 33 people. Apart from this, the number of sudden attacks in West Midnapore district has increased to 18. The number of victims has increased to 19 in West Burdwan district. On the other hand, only 7 people were attacked in East Burdwan district but one died. Today, there is no relief in any other district in South Bengal except Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Nadia and East Burdwan.

On the other hand, the coronavirus situation in the districts of North Bengal is much better than that of South Bengal. Darjeeling district has the highest number of corona cases in North Bengal, where 21 corona cases have been reported today. Since then, 9 people have been infected in Kochbihar district. Then in Jalpaiguri district 6 people were infected with corona. In Kochbihar district today 3 people have been infected with corona.

Today, Coronavirus is least prevalent in Kalimpong, North Dinajpur, Malda districts of North Bengal and Purulia and Jhargram districts of South Bengal. In all these districts, only one person has been affected today. Since then, only two corona cases have been reported in Murshidabad district of South Bengal and South Dinajpur district of North Bengal.

ABHIJIT CHANDA