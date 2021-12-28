Coronavirus: The number of coronavirus cases in the state has skyrocketed

Kolkata: The number of coronavirus infections has been very low for the last few days. A few days ago, the number of coronavirus cases increased to 100 per day. The number of corona cases in the state has risen sharply in the last 24 hours since Monday. The number of people infected with corona on Monday was 439, which has increased to 852 in one go. However, the number of deaths due to the attack was 10 on Monday, which has come down to 6 deaths in the last 24 hours in the state.

However, the number of people recovering from corona is much lower than the number of cases of corona infection (Covid19). 621 people have recovered after being infected with corona. As a result, the number of active corona patients in the state has increased to 8,458 since Monday. However, in the last 24 hours, the corona test in the state has increased a lot since Monday, but only 32,017 corona tests have been done, out of which 852 corona are positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has come down to 2.35% from 2.52% yesterday.

“While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more corona should be tested for omicon panic, so few corona tests are being performed in our state every day and the number of cases is so low, it is a matter of great concern. . The number of corona tests in the state should be further increased and at the same time people should have corona tests as per the doctor’s advice if they have any coronary symptoms.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down a bit, Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the state where 852 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours, in Kolkata alone 362 people have been infected with corona and 1 person has died. Doctors have repeatedly blamed the indiscriminate Christmas crowd for not having so many coronary heart attacks in Kolkata in recent times.

On the other hand, 102 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since Monday, leaving two dead. In Kolkata’s Howrah district, the number has risen to 56. The South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where the number of infected people has increased to 36, with one death. On the other hand, 41 people were infected with corona in Hooghly district today and 1 person died. In Nadia district, the number of corona victims has reached 12 today. On the other hand, in West Burdwan district, the number of people infected with corona has increased to 25. Apart from this, 14 people have been infected with corona in West Midnapore district on this day.

Apart from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly districts in South Bengal, there was a lot of relief among the health workers.

On the other hand, the corona situation in the districts of North Bengal is much better than that of South Bengal. While much of it was under control on Monday, the number of corona attacks on Tuesday increased slightly.

In North Bengal, Jalpaiguri district has the highest number of corona cases, with 19 corona cases. In Darjeeling district, 18 people were infected with corona. After that 6 people were infected with corona in Malda district. On the other hand, in Kochbihar district, the number of corona cases has come down to just one. One person was infected with corona in South Dinajpur district on Tuesday. However, no one was killed in any of the districts of North Bengal.

The worst affected areas in the state on Tuesday were Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and North Dinajpur districts of North Bengal and Purulia district of South Bengal. In all these districts, only one corona has been attacked on this day.