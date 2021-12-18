Coronavirus: The number of coronavirus infected and active patients decreased but the rate of death and infection increased

Kolkata: The number of cases of corona infection has been very low for several days now. However, after Friday, Saturday also got some relief (Coronavirus in WestBengal). The number of people infected with corona on Friday was 560, which dropped to 556 on Saturday. The death toll from the corona outbreak rose to six on Friday, rising to six in the state in the last 24 hours.

However, the number of coronavirus infections increased from the number of coronavirus infected on Saturday. 560 people recovered after being infected with corona on Saturday. As a result, the number of active patients in the state has come down to 6,501. However, in the last 24 hours, the corona test has been reduced across the state by more than two thousand since Friday and only 37,347 corona tests have been done, out of which 556 corona positive. As a result, the corona positivity rate in the state has risen to 1.45% from 1.44% on Friday. “While the World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said that more corona tests are being carried out for this amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, fewer corona tests are being performed daily in our state and the number of cases is much lower, which is a cause for concern. Is becoming. The number of corona tests in the state should be increased and at the same time people should have corona test as per the doctor’s advice if they have any coronary symptoms.

Although the number of corona cases in the state has come down a bit, Kolkata has the highest number of corona cases every day. In the state where 558 people were infected with corona in the last 24 hours, 173 people were infected in Kolkata alone and 3 died. On the other hand, 113 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas district since Friday and 3 people have died in corona today. In Howrah district near Kolkata, 29 people have been affected today. South 24 Parganas district is also not far behind, where the number of people affected by Karna has come down to 36.

On the other hand, 34 people were infected with corona in Hooghly district on Saturday. In Nadia district, 32 people were infected with corona and 2 died. On the other hand, raising concerns, 24 people were affected in Birbhum district on Saturday as well as on Friday. In West Burdwan district, the number of victims has come down to 18. Health officials are relieved that no deaths have been reported in South Bengal except in Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and Nadia.

On the other hand, the situation in Corona is much better in the districts of North Bengal than in South Bengal. Darjeeling district in North Bengal has the highest number of corona cases, with 12 corona cases today. Since then, 11 people have been attacked in Kochbihar. Eight people have been infected with corona in Jalpaiguri district on this day.

The lowest number of corona attacks in the state was on Saturday in Kalimpong district of North Bengal. Only one person has been infected in this district today. Since then, only two corona cases have been reported in Purulia, South Bengal, on Saturday. After that only 3 corona were infected in South Dinajpur for two days in a row. Besides, only three people have been infected with corona in Murshidabad district.