Coronavirus Update: Coronavirus is infected and the rate of infection is reduced but death is feared

#Kolkata: The number of coronavirus cases in the state has dropped dramatically in the last 24 hours. The number of deaths due to corona has also decreased in the state. The rate of coronavirus infection (West Bengal Coronavirus Update) in the state is also quite low.

In the last 24 hours, 6960 people have been infected in the state. However, Coroavirus Update did not reduce the number of deaths due to the concern remained. In the last 24 hours, 36 people have died in the state. Although the corona infection rate has dropped by more than two percent from the previous day to 9.53%, the health department is quite relieved. In the last 24 hours, 83,214 people were tested in the state. Although the number of corona exams has decreased a lot from yesterday. Of those who have been tested for corona, 6960 have tested positive for corona. That is why the corona infection rate in the state has come down to 9.53%.

In the last 24 hours, 983 people have been infected with coronavirus in Kolkata, the death toll has risen to 10.

In the last 24 hours, 960 people have been affected by corona in North 24 Parganas and 5 people have died due to corona. In Howrah, 6 people died due to corona in one day. In the last 24 hours, 221 people have been infected in Howrah.

In South 24 Parganas, 484 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours and 1 person has died due to corona. In the last 24 hours, 333 people have been infected with corona and 2 have died due to corona in Hughli district.

Birbhum and East Burdwan districts in South Bengal have made the health department think. In Birbhum, 449 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours and 8 people have died due to corona. In East Burdwan district, 399 people have been infected with corona and 3 have died.

In the last 24 hours, 340 people have been infected with corona in Nadia district and one person has died. On the other hand, while the number of cases of coronavirus in the entire state has come down drastically, in the last 24 hours, the number of cases of coronavirus in West Burdwan district has increased to 256 and 2 people have died. At the same time in Murshidabad district in the last 24 hours the number of people infected with corona has increased to 262 from the previous day. At the same time, the number of corona cases in Bankura district has come down to 195 from the previous day.

Over the last few days, North Bengal has become a cause of headaches for doctors from the health department. Concerns were rife, especially in Darjeeling yesterday, where the number of sudden attacks had risen sharply. From there, in the last 24 hours in Darjeeling, the number of corona cases has dropped to 433, with 2 deaths. However, the Corona infection rate is much higher than the state infection rate, which is the highest in the entire state at 23.52%. In Malda district too, the number of coronavirus cases has come down to 313. However, the health department is worried as the infection rate in Malda district is much higher at 19.36%. In Jalpaiguri district, 220 people have been affected by corona in the last 24 hours. In North Dinajpur district 160 people were infected with corona, one died and in South Dinajpur district 142 people were infected and one died. In the last 24 hours, 193 people have been infected with corona in Kochbihar district.

Even in Alipurduar district, which at one time had the lowest number of corona cases in the state, there have been 160 corona cases in the last 24 hours. The lowest number of corona cases in the state is in Jhargram district, where the number of infected people is 6. In this district alone, the number of corona cases is less than one hundred.

