Coroner’s eyes reddened, health department closely monitored in five health districts – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Swasthya Bhavan 7 decided to pay special attention to the five health districts of the state to be aware of Corona in advance The five health districts are West Burdwan, East Midnapore, Nandigram, North 24 Parganas and Basirhat.

The infection rate in these five districts is slightly higher than other districts in the state According to a survey conducted from June 1 to June 3, the infection rate in the four health districts of the state is between 0.5-1.0 percent. The infection rate was 0.5 percent in West Burdwan, 0.63 percent in East Midnapore, 0.8 percent in Nandigram Health District and 0.99 percent in North 24 Parganas.

Read more: Kovid was also on the side of the army in the crisis … what the former army chief said in the 8 years of Modi government

Basirhat Health – Infection rate in the district was more than one percent (1.17 percent) Which has increased from the previous 7 Earlier in the May survey, only Basirhat and Nandigram had slightly higher infection rates of 7 Today, a special meeting was held at the health building about the Corona situation The health department has also directed all the hospitals to send detailed information about the person affected by corona

In the districts where the number of corona cases is increasing, more vigilance has been directed Besides, the health department has also formed a special committee. Those who will look into the whole matter The state health department has made it clear that no attitude can be shown towards Corona If necessary, in areas where corona is growing, it has been asked to take strict action

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: June 06, 2022, 17:30 IST

Tags: Covid 19