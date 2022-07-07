Corruption in the recruitment of medical technologists? High Court forms inquiry committee to probe – News18 Bangla

Arnab Hazra, Kolkata: Health after education. Allegations of corruption in recruitment again. Allegations of corruption in the appointment of medical technologists in the state health department. The first case was filed in the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) alleging irregularities, opacity and nepotism. The Calcutta High Court has filed a petition seeking return of the SAT candidates.

The division bench found the initial truth in the irregularities as soon as the state report was submitted. In that case, a division bench of Justice Harish Tandon on Wednesday constituted an inquiry committee headed by a retired High Court judge. A three-member committee headed by retired Justice Jayant Kumar Biswas was constituted by the Calcutta High Court. The committee will consist of 1) Retired Justice Jayant Kumar Biswas, 2) Narendranath Dutta, Secretary, West Bengal Health Recruitment Board, 3) Ayon Bandyopadhyay, Lawyer, Calcutta High Court. Instructed to submit report within four weeks. The fate of the employees will depend on the outcome of the recruitment case, the High Court has clarified in the directive.

A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon observed, “The recruitment process is a shining example of nepotism, favoritism and abuse of power. Some people have been recruited selectively in this recruitment process. They have been treated as blue-eyed. That is why it is so important to find out the truth. “

Several candidates, including the plaintiff Shukadev Maiti, approached the High Court. A division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Shampa Dutt directed the case. Earlier, a division bench of Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Rabindranath Samanta had constituted an inquiry committee headed by Justice Ranjit Kumar Bagh in the SSC Group D and Group C recruitment cases. The report of that committee revealed two types of criminal and civil offenses. The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board has issued a notification for the recruitment of 625 vacancies of Medical Technologists under the Health Department in 2016. In 2019, documents were verified and interviewed. The plaintiff claims, he has passed MSc. But he was given 12 marks for his one-year diploma in medical technology. However, some candidates who have passed BSc are given 15 marks by showing their qualification in Lab Technology. The plaintiffs challenged this decision before the State Administrative Tribunal.

In February this year, SAT rejected the petitioner’s application. Uday Narayan Betal, counsel for the plaintiff, said, The matter will become clear as soon as the inquiry committee reports. The High Court has directed that all the documents pertaining to the appointment of additional government pleaders be handed over to the committee immediately. ” The next hearing of the case will be held on August 10.

