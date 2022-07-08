Counterfeit Lipstick, Kajal, What is happening in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The sale of accessories was rampant. The EB of Kolkata Police has been receiving news for some time that counterfeit goods are being sold in the market. Officers from the EB office of the Kolkata police launched a search operation on Friday afternoon. Counterfeit cosmetics were being sold unknowingly in a shop at Ramrahim Market in Barabazar police station area.

On Friday, the EB of the Kolkata Police confiscated a large quantity of Kajal, eyeliner, sunscreen, lipstick and other items from a well-known company. Police went to the shop on Armenian Street and recovered a large quantity of counterfeit cosmetics. According to police sources, cosmetics were being sold in this shop for a long time by imitating the products of well-known companies. These counterfeit goods were sold at a much lower price than the real thing, and the profit margins would increase a lot.

Although the price of a kajal is one hundred and forty rupees, the purchase price is only twenty rupees! The officer was shocked to hear that. Several items recovered during the EB operation were confiscated and sent for quality testing. Asking the owner of the shop, the police want to know how long this business has been going on? Where does this content go? Who or what provides this content? The EB officer of Kolkata Police wants answers to multiple such questions.

According to police sources, the cosmetics would reach Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas and various places in Kolkata. Sources said that despite repeated attempts to trace the source of the fake cosmetics, no answers were forthcoming. The shop owner claims to the police, everything comes from Delhi. In the raid on Friday, the EB of Kolkata police confiscated goods worth around two lakh rupees. Police estimate further interrogation could match the search for several other similar stores.

Susovan Bhattacharjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 09, 2022, 00:21 IST

Tags: Crime