Counting Kolkata Police And Election Commission working on preparation and security | Preparations for the count are in full swing under strict police guard … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The counting (KMC Election 2021) will start from Tuesday morning in 11 centers of Kolkata Municipality under tight security. By noon it will be clear who will occupy the small red house in Kolkata. The fact that the Trinamool is going to retake it is quite clear in the polls. The State Election Commissioner has directed the Kolkata Police to provide impeccable security. The commission has directed to issue section 144 in front of the counting center. On the other hand, strict security measures have been taken by the Kolkata Police. 2,000 troops are being deployed in the city.

It is learned that 2,000 police forces are being deployed for the counting of KMC Election 2021 Counting. 1 thousand more officers are staying with. Among them will be Joint Commissioner rank Officer, Assistant Commissioner rank officer, Deputy Commissioner rank officer, and Officer in Charge.



The Election Commission is reluctant to leave any gap. Counting centers are being wrapped in three-tier security belts. 10 DCs will be in charge of 10 counting centers. The Deputy Commissioners of the specified areas will also keep an eye on it. This force (KMC Election 2021 Counting) is being deployed from 8 am till the end of counting. Section 144 will continue for 200 meters of the counting center. Let’s take a look at the borough based counting centers:

Counting Center – Boro-based

1. Rabindranath Tagore University – 1 and 2 borough 2. Netaji Indoor Stadium – 3, 4, 5 and 6 Boro 3. Gitanjali Stadium – 8 and 12 Boro 4. Baliganj David Hair Training College – 6 Boro 5. Institute of Physical Education for Women, Hastings House – 9 Borough 6. Jodhpur Park Boys-10 Boro 6. Jodhpur Park Girls-11 Boro 6. Barisha High School-13 Boro 9. Thakurpukur Vivekananda College-14 Boro 10. Sister Nivedita Government Degree College, Judges Court, Hastings House – 15 Boro 11. Bratachari Old Age Home, Joka-18 Boro