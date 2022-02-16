February 16, 2022

Counting of votes in 107 municipalities on March 2, said State Election Commission – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The State Election Commission (West Bengal Municipal Election) has fixed March 2 as the date for counting of votes in 108 municipalities. Elections for 106 municipalities on 26 February Although the date of election has been announced, the Election Commission has not announced the date of counting of votes

The results of the polls in four state corporations have already been declared The ruling Trinamool Congress has won a landslide victory in the four Purnigam polls This time in 107 municipalities of the state

Opposition groups called for a boycott of the by-elections A case has been filed in the court against the security of 108 pre-polls on the 28th That case is still going on On the same day, the BJP has appealed to the Calcutta High Court against the central forces

However, there have been allegations of unrest even in the pre-election nomination phase Several public interest litigation cases have been filed in the court alleging that the opposition could not submit nominations The ruling Trinamool Congress has also taken over several municipalities like Bajwaj, Sainthia and Dinhata.

In view of all these public interest litigation, the Calcutta High Court has summoned the affidavits of the state government and the State Election Commission on this day. The court has directed to submit the affidavit by February 21

