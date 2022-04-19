Court directs private schools to allow every student to enter school | “All students must be allowed to enter school!” Court rejects notice of private school … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The court instructed the private schools to allow the students to take classes even if the salary is outstanding. The court today issued the order dismissing the notice of a reputed school in South Kolkata. The court rejected the notice dated April 9.

The school has issued a notice to the effect that “if there is no arrears, the school will not be allowed to enter”. The court dismissed the notice. The court said that all students should be allowed to enter the school from tomorrow. The Special Joint Officer will consider the arrears. The report has to be submitted to the court by June 7.

Special joint officers can take police help to maintain law and order. All court orders must be posted on the notice boards of all private schools. All complaints from all parties must be reported to the Special Joint Officers.

Earlier, the court had issued the same order to private schools. But the school authorities did not listen to him. Students are barred from entering the school. Notice is given. It is said, ‘If you do not pay the fee, you will not be allowed to enter the school.’

Even the gates of 5 private schools in Kolkata were locked on the pretext of law and order. The court also ordered the withdrawal of the notice. In addition, the court appointed a special officer to settle the arrears of fees of 145 private schools. A division bench of Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee and Justice Mausumi Bhattacharya directed to submit the report by June 8.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: April 19, 2022, 17:21 IST

Tags: Calcutta High Court, School