Court issues arrest warrant against Bikash Mishra in coal case – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Asansol Special CBI Court has issued an arrest warrant against Bikash Mishra in the coal case. According to court sources, the Asansol court rejected the mixed interim bail of Bikash this time in the coal mine. Because, while he was supposed to appear in the court again and again during the interim bail of Asansol court, Bikash did not appear due to health reasons. That is why the court issued an arrest warrant this time.

Bikash Mishra, accused in the coal case, is the brother of the main accused Binoy Mishra. An application was filed by the CBI in April seeking cancellation of bKash interim bail. Bikash received mixed interim bail last March. As requested by his lawyer, Bikash is suffering from mixed liver disease. She is sick. That is why he was applied for interim bail. The court then granted interim bail. But the court also said that he would appear in court and cooperate with the CBI. However, after that, Bikash repeatedly avoided appearing in court. Wednesday was the last day to attend. But Bikash was admitted to the mixed hospital. As a result, he did not appear. In the meantime, CBI officials will contact the hospital, according to CBI sources.

Earlier, ED arrested Bikash Mishra from Delhi. The CBI then took him into their custody from Tihar Jail. But within a few days he was hospitalized for illness. Bikash’s lawyer then applied for bail in Asansol court. After that, Bikash Mishra got interim bail on the order of the court. The CBI alleges against Bikash that Lala alias Anup used to take crores of rupees from Majir and hand over the money to various influential people. That is why it is important for the CBI to interrogate him, the CBI claims. According to CBI sources, CBI officials are thinking of talking to the private hospital where Bikash Mishra has been admitted. The CBI will discuss with the hospital authorities to inform the CBI authorities before releasing him from the hospital.

On the other hand, four coal mafias, who were held close to Lala by the CBI in the coal scam, were granted bail on November 23. Among them were Joydev Mandal, Narendra Khadka, Nirod Baran Mandal, Gurupada Maji. According to court sources, they will not be able to go outside West Burdwan even if they get bail. Passport must be submitted. Whenever the investigating officers call, they have to go and keep in touch with the investigators.

