Saturday, July 23, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Court orders 2-day ED custody of Parth on serious charge of embezzlement – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ED will have to stay in custody for two days for now State Minister and Trinamool General Secretary Partha Chatterjee The ED filed a complaint under the Prevention of Financial Fraud Act against the former education minister Charges have been brought against the former Education Minister for showing the illegally obtained money as legitimate income

The Central Investigation Agency wants to take this top leader of Trinamool into their custody for 14 days However, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of the Bankshall Court ordered the former education minister to be sent to ED custody for two days. Partha Chattopadhyay will be produced in the special court of ED again next Monday

ED has arrested Partha Chatterjee this morning in SSC recruitment corruption case He will be produced in the Bankshal court on this day The former education minister has already been taken to court However, the hearing has not yet started

Read more: After the night and noon, the money is not counted! The RBI truck reached Arpita’s house

As it is Saturday, the special ED court of Bankshal Court is closed on this day Therefore Partha Chattopadhyay will be produced in the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Bankshal Court today. Several lawyers are also ready to ask for the bail of Partha Chatterjee

Yesterday, the ED recovered more than twenty one crore rupees from the flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a resident of South Kolkata. The Central Investigation Agency arrested the then Education Minister on the allegation of Partha Chattopadhyay’s connection with that money.

Tags: Partha Chatterjee



