Court overturns ED ban, allows Abhishek to travel abroad – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has allowed Trinamool Diamond Harbor MP Abhishek Banerjee to travel to Dubai on humanitarian grounds. Justice Vivek Chowdhury gave the permission after a detailed hearing on Thursday. ED’s lawyer argued against the trip abroad and gave multiple arguments at the hearing. There, he said, the application that was made was incomplete.

However, the court practically rejected the argument of ED’s lawyer. After the hearing, the court said that Abhishek Banerjee was not an accused in the ED FIR. He has also appeared before the ED in Delhi. Has attended more than once. The ED did not issue any new summons following the Supreme Court order. Abhishek came with all his documents on March 29. It can never be said that Abhishek is not cooperating with ED. After that, Abhishek was allowed to travel abroad.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee sought an emergency hearing in the High Court. The court also allowed the Diamond Harbor MP to hold an emergency hearing. The hearing of Abhishek’s urgent plea began at 2 pm on Thursday in Vivek Chowdhury’s court. The ED sent Abhishek Banerjee to Delhi for coal smuggling. There, Abhishek Banerjee was interrogated by ED officers. Abhishek also went to the Supreme Court to call for questioning in Calcutta instead of calling ED in Delhi. Responding to Abhishek’s plea, the apex court said that the ED would interrogate Abhishek in Kolkata if necessary in the investigation of coal smuggling.

Read more: There were strict instructions, again in CBI Dera Anubrat Mandal! What you said before entering …

From June 3 to June 10, Abhishek Banerjee sent a letter to the ED stating that he had not been summoned for coal smuggling. In the north, ED forbade him to leave the country. Abhishek Banerjee appeared in court on Thursday to seek a stay on the ED’s ban. ED is preventing Abhishek from going abroad for treatment.

Read more: Nadda Dawaiye Naram Dilip Ghosh? Finally admit to receiving the letter! Rumors of dissatisfaction

Abhishek Banerjee will have to go to Dubai for treatment on June 3. In this situation, Abhishek’s eye treatments will be damaged if he cannot go abroad on Friday, Justice Vivek Chowdhury pointed out. Abhishek’s lawyer Saptangshu Bose. Responding to Abhishek’s plea, the judge said he would hear the case today. The hearing of Abhishek’s case will be held on Thursday at 2 pm.

Arnab Hazra

Published by:Uddalak B First published: June 02, 2022, 15:56 IST

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee