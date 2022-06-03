Court sentences Musa militant to life imprisonment – News18 Bangla

# Amit Sarkar, Kolkata: A special NIA court has sentenced IS militant Mohammad Mosiuddin Musa alias Musa to life imprisonment for his involvement in sedition and militant activities. According to lawyers, this is the first conviction of an IS militant captured in the state.

Although Musa was brought in the first half on Friday, the court sentenced him in the presence of Musa in the second half. NIA lawyer Shyamal Ghosh said the court found Musa guilty of treason and multiple sections of the Arms Act. Musa, a resident of BDO Para in Lavpur, Birbhum, had joined the work of Islamic State or IS module in the country.

Investigators found multiple chats in support of Musa’s addition to the IS. Detectives have claimed that Sophie Armor, the top leader of the Syrian IS militant group, used to talk on a regular social networking site. Investigators also found information that Musa had planned to assassinate several people by selecting them from different countries and states, according to the NIA’s lawyer.

Incidentally, Musa was arrested from Burdwan station in July 2016. After his arrest, CID took him into their custody. At that time Musauddin came to Howrah by train from Chennai. After that he went to Dharmatala and bought a sharp weapon. He then boarded the Visva-Bharati Fast Passenger from Howrah station.

He was arrested at Burdwan station with the help of Burdwan Railway Police on the basis of information provided by Kolkata Police. He was interrogated at Burdwan GRP police station overnight by Burdwan district police superintendent, central detectives and CID officers. Musa was then arrested.

The NIA later took him into custody. The NIA also found out that two suspected militants from Bangladesh were involved through Facebook Messenger. Even beating the warden while incarcerated at the Presidency Correctional Institution, Musa is involved in indecent acts in the courtroom. This time the court sentenced Musa to life imprisonment. However, the NIA lawyer claimed that there was no remorse after hearing the sentence.

First published: June 03, 2022, 17:20 IST

