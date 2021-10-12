October 12, 2021

Covaxin approved by SEC | The good news on the seventh day, the expert committee gave the clearance for the children’s vaccine

#NewDelhi: The Committee of Experts (Covaxin approved by SEC) has approved the use of India Biotech vaccine for two to 18 year olds. The green signal of this committee has been sent to the Controller General of Drugs of India. If all goes well, DCCGI will soon allow the vaccine to be used in immunization of children.

In September, Bharat Biotech, a Hyderabad-based company, tested the second and third vaccines under the age of 18.

On this day, the expert committee has given four conditions besides giving the vaccine (Covaxin approved by SEC). The first condition is. To continue the trial of this vaccine in children following the protocol. Second, when the vaccine is marketed, all the important information about the vaccine must be written on the ticker box. Thirdly, for the first two months, information about security should be given at 15-day intervals. You need to submit a risk management plan on behalf of the company as well.

Kovacin in children is very different in character. In this case PFS mechanism i.e. pre file syringe will be used. Each dose will contain .5 mg of vaccine.



