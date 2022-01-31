January 31, 2022

Covid 19: Corona restrictions, several major changes, announced by the Chief Minister

1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced multiple concessions on the Corona ban. School-college is opening from next 3rd. Besides, some more restrictions are being waived. In addition, in the case of restaurants, bars, etc., 75 percent of the buyers have been given a discount to run it. The park is also being opened.

On Monday, the Chief Minister said that the number of viewers in different cinema halls is also going to increase. Various cinema and theater halls will run with 75 percent audience. Besides, government and private offices will run with 75 percent staff. Games etc. will be able to continue with 75 percent of the spectators. However, the political campaign will be directed to 200 people.

Details coming …

Published by:Uddalak B

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Coronavirus



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

legendary singers clinical condition is critical but stable – News18 Bangla

9 mins ago admin

Bangla News Video: Demonstration of SFI demanding opening of school in front of Airport

18 mins ago admin

Not only the school but also the park is opening. Chief Minister announces at press conference – News18 Bangla

20 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

legendary singers clinical condition is critical but stable – News18 Bangla

9 mins ago admin

Bangla News Video: Demonstration of SFI demanding opening of school in front of Airport

18 mins ago admin

Not only the school but also the park is opening. Chief Minister announces at press conference – News18 Bangla

20 mins ago admin

School Reopens in West Bengal: School-College-University is opening in the state, the decision of the Chief Minister

26 mins ago admin

No more 3 days a week, every day flights from Kolkata to Delhi, Mumbai will run, CM announces – News18 Bangla

51 mins ago admin