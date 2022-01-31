Covid 19: Corona restrictions, several major changes, announced by the Chief Minister

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced multiple concessions on the Corona ban. School-college is opening from next 3rd. Besides, some more restrictions are being waived. In addition, in the case of restaurants, bars, etc., 75 percent of the buyers have been given a discount to run it. The park is also being opened.

On Monday, the Chief Minister said that the number of viewers in different cinema halls is also going to increase. Various cinema and theater halls will run with 75 percent audience. Besides, government and private offices will run with 75 percent staff. Games etc. will be able to continue with 75 percent of the spectators. However, the political campaign will be directed to 200 people.

Details coming …

Published by:Uddalak B First published: January 31, 2022, 16:16 IST

