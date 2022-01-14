COVID-19 Daily cases 22645 on 14th January | Increasing death! Infection of lotus kingdom in last 24 hours, today’s covid-graph … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Nothing is going to bring the third wave of coronavirus (Bengal Coronavirus Update). Coronavirus eye drops issued despite strict restrictions. The number of infections in the state has decreased in the last 24 hours as compared to Thursday. In one day, 22,845 people in the state have not been re-implanted. 27 people have died. The positivity rate is 31.14 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the statistics of the Health Department (Bengal Coronavirus Update), in the last 24 hours, 7.8 per cent of the new coronavirus infected people in the state are from Kolkata. In other words, in terms of daily infection, this district is the first again. Infections have increased, albeit slightly. In second place is North 24 Parganas. 4,017 people were infected in one day. The infection was quite a bit more than the previous day.

In terms of daily transmission (Bengal Coronavirus Update), South 24 Parganas is again in the third place. In one day, 1,533 people were newly infected in that district. Hooghly in fourth place. There were 1,394 people infected in one day. In the last 24 hours, more or less new cases have been reported from all the districts of the state. As a result, the total number of victims in the state has increased to 18,73,698.

Coronavirus killed 26 people in the state in one day. North 24 Parganas ranks first in terms of daily deaths. In one day, 6 people were killed in Corona. Which naturally increased the anxiety of the residents of the district. So far, the total number of deaths in Coronavirus Death in the state has risen to 20,013. After defeating Corona in one day, 6,7 people returned home. The total number of coroners in the state so far is 18,98,201. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours is 31.14 percent. At present there are 200 safe homes in the state.