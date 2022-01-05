Covid-19 in Kolkata || Corona-infested CBI-CID: Hundreds of Kolkata police chiefs worried

#Kolkata: Corona Thaba this time from the Central Intelligence Agency to the State Police Intelligence Agency. Many officers were also attacked in Lalbazar, the headquarters of the Calcutta Police. Officers and staff of the Nizam’s Palace and the Salt Lake CGO Complex were among those who carried out the raids in different parts of the country. According to CBI sources, an inspector of the CBI’s anti-corruption department and four Corona members of the CBI’s Bank Fraud and Securities Branch at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake were attacked. One person from the Special Crime Branch was attacked by Corona. The remaining seven are from the Economic Offenses Wing and other departments.

Sanitation is going on in Nizam Palace and CGO complex. The office is running with 50 percent staff in accordance with the government rules. On the other hand, a total of 116 police personnel and officers were attacked by Corona till Tuesday night in Kolkata police. Most of them are in home isolation. From IPS, OCs, Additional OCs, Sub-Inspectors, Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Constables of different police stations have been affected by Corona.

Read more: Kolkata has the highest positivity in the country, the center said

According to police sources, a total of 3 corona positive including officer-in-charge beach recruit, sub-inspector of Kasba police station are positive. About 25 police personnel and officers of Bhabanipur police station are not positive. Officers and police personnel of several police stations in the city including Beniapukur police station and Ekbalpur police station were attacked. On the other hand, the number of victims at Bhabani Bhaban, the state police headquarters, is about 22. According to CID sources, 3 senior officers are corona positive. Five OCs and fourteen sub-inspectors, constables.

Read more: Corona affected Raj, Parambrata! Calcutta Film Festival suspended due to epidemic

CID IG One Anand Kumar, DIG CID Operation Miraj Khalid, CID SS Cyber ​​Pradeep Yadav are not affected. In addition, the officers of multiple departments including Cyber ​​OC, Anti-Cheating were attacked by Corona. In addition, fourteen state police SIs, ASIs and constables have been infected and are being isolated at home. Test reports of many have not come yet. Therefore, the CID officials fear that the number will increase further when their report comes.

Read more: Now home isolation is only 7 days! The rules of liberation from seclusion are also simple

Sanitation is going on in Bhabani building. Besides, sanitation is being done in Kolkata police station and Lalbazar. The administration is worried about the manner in which Corona is being attacked by state police detectives or central detectives from one police officer after another. Because these police personnel provide security to the common people day and night. Those who provide security to the people are being attacked in the way that unconscious pictures are still coming out among the people. Many cops fear the Corona graph is upward. The way the intelligence officers from the police station are being attacked, it becomes difficult to run the department!

Arpita Hazra