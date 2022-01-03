Covid-19 Vaccination For 15-18 years || Vaccination of millions of students aged 15-18 years on the first day, how is everyone? Learn …

#Kolkata: The work of vaccinating more than 1 lakh students in the state has been completed on the first day of the vaccination program. According to the health department, 1 lakh 1 thousand 11 children have been vaccinated till 4 pm on Monday. It is learned that none of the children between the ages of 15 and 18 who were vaccinated on this day had any side effects till the time of reporting.

According to sources, it has also been decided to expand the immunization center to speed up vaccination of 15 to 18 year olds. In this case, the number of schools in Kolkata has been increased from 18 to 34. At first it was decided that 18 schools in 16 boroughs would be vaccinated. It was decided today that 34 schools in Kolkata will be given. Not only in Kolkata, but also in the district, the vaccination process has started today. The first day vaccination was given from 490 schools in the state.

It may be mentioned that in his address to the nation on Christmas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the immunization of 15 to 18 year olds. He announced the vaccination from January 3. That’s how vaccination started today. The registration process started from January 1. Names are being registered through Co-Win app.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed to close schools, colleges and universities in the state from Monday. The state school education department on Monday issued detailed guidelines for how the classes will be conducted. A total of five-point guidelines have been issued by the State School Education Department. According to the school education department, the guideline was issued to close the school from Monday, but the guideline says to take classes online. As well as the teachers going to the students’ homes to go to their reading situation and to give them the necessary advice is mentioned in the guidelines. However, instead of making it compulsory, the department has mentioned it in the notification as a suggestion of teachers.

