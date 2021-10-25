Covid in Kolkata: পজোয় ঘোরার মাশুল! Panic is growing in Kolkata, the announcement of the containment zone today?

#Kolkata: Deda’s hangout in Pujo, Pandel hopping in the crowd. In Corona situation (Corona in Kolkata) this joy may have to be counted. Because the number of corona cases in the state has been increasing since Pujo. A few months ago, the whole country was in a state of shock in the second wave of Kovid. At that time the situation in this state was also worrying. But after the puja, corona increased again in Calcutta and different parts of the state. As a result, discussions have started to re-zone the containment. And in this situation, Kolkata is the most worried. Infections in five boroughs in Kolkata are becoming alarming. The review meeting on Monday will discuss where in Kolkata, where the containment zone may be located. Municipal health experts, police officials and city administrator Firhad Hakim will be present there.

Two days ago, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi held a meeting with district governors and police officials of different districts, including the mayor of Kolkata, to bring the situation under control. At the same meeting, he also directed the Commissioner of Police to strictly enforce corona restrictions in Kolkata. Besides, the Chief Secretary also directed to introduce containment zones in the areas where the number of corona cases is increasing significantly.

In the last 24 hours, 979 people have been infected with Covid-19 Bengal in the state. But the state administration is most worried about Kolkata Because 273 people have been infected with corona in the last 24 hours. Many of the victims have been vaccinated with two doses of corona Apart from Kolkata, there is also growing concern about the northern twenty-four parganas There are also 146 people infected in 24 hours. Besides, Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas are also raising concerns of the state administration.

In this situation, the Chief Secretary has given multiple instructions to the officials of Kolkata and district police administration In areas where the number of victims is on the rise, strict curfews have been imposed, just as strict curfews have been ordered. Not only that, Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has directed to keep a close watch on wearing masks. Besides, emphasis has also been laid on increasing the speed of vaccination In this situation, it remains to be seen whether any containment zone will be declared in Kolkata today.