Covid in West Bengal During Durga Puja 2021: Teached Kerala’s ‘Onam’, do Bengalis understand? Experts in extreme fear

#Kolkata: During the festive season, there is a risk of severe violence in Corona. Guidelines have already been issued by the Union Ministry of Health. The state health department has also issued guidelines. But in the atmosphere of Pujo, the question has already arisen as to how much the common people are willing to abide by the Corona rules. However, the number of corona infections and deaths in the state has slightly decreased in Panchami. Compared to Chaturthi, the administration reduced the number of infections and deaths in the state. However, thinking about Kolkata and North 24 Parganas continues.

According to a bulletin from the health department on Sunday, 60 people have been newly infected with corona in the state in the last 24 hours. During this period, 11 people have died due to corona. However, 634 people have recovered anew.

There is still some time to come to know about the infection from the Pujo crowd, but experts think that the excitement of shopping has already started pushing the corona graph again in Bengal. The same thing happened after Pujo last year. Yet the general public has not learned from last time. Comparing the beginning of September with the beginning of October, it is seen that the positivity rate of the whole of Bengal has increased from 1.8 to 1.69 percent. But district-wise analysis has shown that the number of districts with a positivity rate of more than 3 per cent has already increased from one to four.

Experts believe that Pujo’s shopping crowd is responsible for this increase. Added to this is the addiction of pandal hopping since mahalaya. On the 4th and 5th, it was seen that the crowd was overflowing in different pujo mandapas. Doctors fear that if this trend continues, the situation could reach alarming levels before Kalipujo. Many are dragging the issue of Kerala in this context. Kerala is facing a dire situation after floating in the ‘Onam’ festival. Many are fearing that the situation could happen in West Bengal as well. Experts are more concerned about the fact that the restrictions on pujo are much less this time than last year.

At the same time, masked visitors have gathered in the mandapas of the city on Panchami as in Tritiya-Chaturthi. Many people have openly admitted that they are reluctant to wear masks. So it remains to be seen where the cowardly image of Bengal will reach next month.