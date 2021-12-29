Covid Vaccine for 15-18 Years || Vaccination of 15-16 year olds starts from January 3 in Kolkata, where will it be given? Learn …

#Kolkata: On Monday, the Union Ministry of Health issued an SOP on vaccination of 15-16 year olds and senior citizens, health workers and first line Corona fighters. It was informed that from January 3, 15-16 year olds will get the vaccine. Similarly, the process of vaccinating 15-16 year olds will start from January 3 in Kolkata. From January 10, health workers and first-line Corona fighters will receive a booster dose.

Mayor Firhad Hakim sat in a meeting on health issues in the municipality on Wednesday. There is a discussion on how the vaccine will be given from January 3, and how the process will continue in the coming days. The meeting was attended by the officials of the health department of the municipality. Kovacin will be given to 17 schools in 17 boroughs of Kolkata on January 3. Vaccination will be given to 50 schools in 18 boroughs on January 4.

Read more: The number of Omicron victims is increasing at the speed of the storm, should I go to the gym now? Experts like …

According to figures from the meeting, a total of 2.5 million students will be given the first dose of Kovacin in the first phase. From January 10, senior health workers and front-line Corona fighters will receive booster doses of Kovacin and Covishield.

Arpita Hajra