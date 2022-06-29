Cow Smuggling Case: CBI will reward lakhs of rupees if found! Who is this new trap for investigators to find?

#Kolkata: If one of the accused in the cattle smuggling case, Binoy Mishra, can be traced, this time the CBI has announced a reward of one lakh rupees. Earlier, Hulia was issued in the name of Binoy Mishra. The CBI’s anti-corruption branch has issued a hulia saying that if a person can find Binoy Mishra, he will be given a reward of Rs one lakh. The CBI announced in the form of a notification announcing a prize of one lakh rupees with a picture in Binoy Mishra’s newspaper.

The CBI claimed that the huge amount of profit from cattle smuggling was passed on to the influential people through Binoy Mishra. The money has been deposited in the bank accounts of influential people abroad, CBI sources said. According to CBI sources, the money has been invested in various businesses abroad. Binoy’s brother Bikash Mishra was arrested by CBI and ED.

According to the CBI, the process of confiscating Binoy’s bank account and property began. The CBI claimed that his parents did not appear despite sending a notice to Binoy. According to CBI sources, Binoy Mishra went to Dubai soon after the CBI started investigating Khabar, cattle smuggling cases and coal cases. He then went into hiding in Vanuatu, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, the CBI claimed. He started living there with citizenship.

A few years ago, he submitted his Indian passport to the Indian embassy in the island and submitted a written application stating that he was a citizen of Vanuatu and therefore his Indian passport should be canceled. Hulia was issued against Binoy on the basis of the CBI’s application. Even the Asansol Special Court has issued a Red Corner Alert Notice.

Interpol was also warned. Despite repeated notices from the CBI, he avoided appearing. Even after the issuance of Hulia, there is no search for Binoy. So this time the CBI published a notification with pictures through the news. The CBI announced a reward of one lakh rupees only if they could find Binoy.

