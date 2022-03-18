CPIM Bengal, CPM State Conference – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: At one time CPM was dominated by ‘Devs’ (CPIM Bengal). Along with Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, Gautam Dev, Rabin Dev, Nepaldev Bhattacharya played important roles in the party (CPIM Bengal). The name of this leadership was also in the list of the state committee in the previous conference. Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was invited. Although he could not attend the team meeting due to physical reasons, his decision on any issue of the party was important. Even Gautam Dev could not come to Alimuddin Street due to physical reasons. But his importance to the team was not less. (CPIM Bengal)

Rabin Dev was a member of the State Secretariat. The party relied on him most of all during the election. He used to visit the CPM state office Muzaffar Ahmed Bhaban regularly. And Nepaldev Bhattacharya was also a senior and important member of the party’s state committee. These names have been on the CPM’s state committee list regularly for several years. But this time in the list of the state committee.

The name of any ‘god’ is no more this time. ‘Dev’ Zero is the CPM’s state committee. The state conference of the CPM started on March 18 at Promod Dasgupta Bhaban. It was decided long ago that the average age of the team should be reduced. The age limit was set at 62 years. Many more important leaders have been dropped from the party list. Left Front Chairman Biman Basu as well as former state secretary Suryakant Mishra and veteran leader Mridul are out of the list.

Several young faces have been brought to the fore in that place. However, the list ‘Dev’ is empty, so many people are looking. A member of the CPM’s state committee said, “The communists do not believe in gods. But the CPI (M) was virtually non-existent without ‘gods’. Our party depended on them above all else. There will be a lot of problems, but blessings from the gods even if they are not in front. Similarly, even if there is no name in the committee, we can ask for help from these ‘devas’. Will not exist. “

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published: March 18, 2022, 12:50 IST

