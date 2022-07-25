CPIM Big Rally on 27 July || CPIM is organizing the movement, calling for 3 mega marches in the city on July 27

#Kolkata: The CPM is organizing a movement targeting the Chief Minister, the Left has called for three marches in the city on July 27 to demand against corruption and government appointments. CPM State Secretary Mohammad Salim said this on Monday.

On this day, he said, “After four days, the chief minister opened his mouth. Partha Chatterjee is the general secretary, he doesn’t know what he is doing. Why didn’t he fire him? There are people from the panchayat to the top floor who are corrupt in the Trinamool. They have broken the system of the entire state. Numerous videos are coming out. He said tar. In fact there is the matter of coal. Tar is a by-product in coal. Has anyone been punished?”

Salim added, “I thought he would jump from the first. Rajeev Kumar, Firhad fell down. This time the nose of the state is being cut off. Then shut up? If the plot is done, BJP is involved in both the Trinamul. PG had assets. Those who were good doctors have transferred. Thieves. Put Jocharas at the head of the committee. The honor of the state has gone to dust.”

CPM State Secretary announced three marches in Kolkata on 27th to protest against corruption. He said “I have called for three big marches on 27th. One Howrah, one Sealdah, one Parkcircus will start at 3 pm.”

